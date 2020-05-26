Russia's Putin makes rare Kremlin appearance as COVID-19 situation improves

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on social and economic issues via a video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, May 6, 2020. /Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on social and economic issues via a video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, May 6, 2020. /Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday made a rare lockdown appearance in the Kremlin as officials in the country say improvements in the COVID-19 situation may allow the country to re-open some tourist resorts soon and relax restrictions in many regions.

Russia has reported the world's third highest COVID-19 infections, just shy of the U.S. and Brazil.

Figures from the Johns Hopkins University show Russia to have registered 353,427 cases and 3,633 deaths.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, is entering its ninth week of lockdown. Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has said it is too early to lift restrictions but allowed state registry offices to open in the capital from Monday.

Russia's borders remain closed, as are schools and most non-essential shops, but Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin urged Russians on Monday not to travel abroad on holiday this summer.

For weeks, Putin has been filmed at his residence west of Moscow chairing government meetings by video conference.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not immediately reply when asked if Putin had returned to working normally in the Kremlin.